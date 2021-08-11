West Tisbury: Cleaveland House Poets

I hope everyone will forgive me for my attempt at haiku at the start of this week’s column. My second line has one syllable too many, but I can’t decide what to take out. I love the word and intention of “caesura.” Even though it has a literary and grammatical meaning, it suits my intended image perfectly. “Between green fields” has a lilting sound to it that “between fields” loses, although that is the obvious word to remove. So, although not technically a haiku, there it is.