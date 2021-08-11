Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Tisbury, MA

West Tisbury: Cleaveland House Poets

By Hermine Hull
Martha's Vineyard Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope everyone will forgive me for my attempt at haiku at the start of this week’s column. My second line has one syllable too many, but I can’t decide what to take out. I love the word and intention of “caesura.” Even though it has a literary and grammatical meaning, it suits my intended image perfectly. “Between green fields” has a lilting sound to it that “between fields” loses, although that is the obvious word to remove. So, although not technically a haiku, there it is.

www.mvtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Tisbury, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Dempsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Show#Cleaveland House#Maskless#Cleveland House#Covid#The Davis House#Arts Ideas#Vineyard Democrats#Democratic#Vineyard Land Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden says 'chaos' was unavoidable following Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Wednesday said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could not have been handled in a way that didn't lead to “chaos ensuing” in his first interview since the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. “No, I don’t think it could have been handled...
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy