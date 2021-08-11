Cancel
Science

Deletion of single gene promotes growth of functional lymphatic valves

By University of South Florida
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of South Florida (USF Health) preclinical study unexpectedly identified the gene Foxo1 as a potential treatment target for hereditary lymphedema. The research, published July 15 in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, was done with colleagues from Tulane University and the University of Missouri. Lymphedema — a chronic condition...

