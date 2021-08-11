Cancel
What is “step-up in tax basis”?

By Jeff McKenna
 7 days ago

“Cost basis” is a term unfamiliar to most. Estate planning lawyers and accountants use it a lot, but what does it mean?. Cost basis is used to describe the original cost of an asset. It is used to determine the taxable gain on the sale of that asset. For instance, if you purchased a parcel of vacant real estate in 1970 for $50,000, your cost basis in the property is $50,000. If you sell the unimproved parcel of land for $150,000 (its fair market value), your taxable gain would be $100,000; the sale price less the cost basis ($150,000 – $50,000 = $100,000). You would therefore be subject to capital gain tax on $100,000.

