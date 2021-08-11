TIFF 2021 announces Platform program, Short Cuts, adds ‘Spencer,’ ‘ A Hero’ and ‘Memoria’

The film had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and will play at the Toronto and Hamptons International Film Festivals this fall. Sony Pictures Classics announced today that they will release Jockey in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 29, then expand throughout the country over the following weeks. Directed by Clint Bentley and written by Bentley and Greg Kwedar, the film stars Clifton Collins Jr., Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier, and Colleen Hartnett. Jockey was met with glowing reviews upon its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, with many hailing Collins Jr.s’ performance, and it will go on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Hamptons International Film Festival this fall.