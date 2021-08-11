TIFF 2021 announces Platform program, Short Cuts, adds ‘Spencer,’ ‘ A Hero’ and ‘Memoria’
The Toronto International Film Festival today announced the full Platform program and revealed that Academy Award–nominated actor Riz Ahmed will head the jury for the 2021 Platform Competition. TIFF is also delighted to present a special TIFF Cinematheque retrospective of Abenaki artist, filmmaker, singer, writer, and activist Alanis Obomsawin, entitled Celebrating Alanis. Curated by Jason Ryle, this presentation of films spans Obomsawin’s vast accomplishments and is co-presented with the National Film Board of Canada. TIFF also announced five Special Events, as well as the 2021 TIFF Short Cuts program, comprising 38 short films.awardswatch.com
