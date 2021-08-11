Kathy Hochul says she's ready to lead New York

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers that she is prepared to lead after Gov. Andrew Cuomo steps down.

Hochul, who is set to take the reins of power in 13 days, gave her first public remarks a day after Cuomo's announcement that he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment trial over allegations that he sexually harassed several women , including one who accused him of groping her breast.

"It's not something we expected or asked for, but I am fully prepared to assume the responsibilities as the 57th governor of the state of New York," Kathy Hochul said in her first news conference following Governor Cuomo's resignation announcement.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul spoke publicly for the firstst time since Gov. Cuomo's resignation announcement.

Hochul said she planned to bring in new people to her administration and eliminate anyone "unethical" named in the attorney general's report on Cuomo.

"Nobody will ever describe my administration as a toxic work environment," she said.

The veteran politician has been Cuomo's number two since 2015, but she has served a largely ceremonial role.

Soon, however, she will be front-and-center in Albany -- with another woman by her side.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will take over as acting lieutenant governor, but Hochul will eventually choose her own.

"So it will be someone who is no stranger to me, but also someone in a will carry on the vision of my administration which is to continue these strongly progressive policies to take this state forward to get us out of Covid as soon as possible and to rebuild back this great state of New York," she said.

Hochul is considered to be a more centrist Democrat than Cuomo, and back when she served in Congress from the Buffalo area, she was endorsed by the NRA.

She has since supported tougher gun control laws and is expected to run for a full term as governor next year.

Hochul said she spoke to Cuomo Tuesday "and he pledged his full support for a smooth transition."

Under Cuomo, Hochul had little power, but now it's hers to seize.

"She's been told her whole life that she can't do something, she was told she can't run as a young mom, she was told she'll never win a congressional seat, she was told she could never run in state-wide office, she's been underestimated every step of the way," state Sen. Todd Kaminsky said.

She'll have to create a winning agenda, and at least one priority is clear.

"Centering women's issues in the workplace, especially in government, would be a way for her to get legitimacy and support for her governorship especially since she wasn't directly elected as governor," political science professor Susan Kang said.

Hochul is a stylistic contrast with a governor famous for his love of steamrolling opponents and holding grudges. She's well-liked by colleagues, who say voters shouldn't confuse her quiet approach under Cuomo with a lack of confidence or competence.

"Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be an extraordinary governor," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, another upstate political veteran, told reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. "She understands the complexities and needs of our state, having been both a congresswoman and having been lieutenant governor for the last several years."

Meanwhile, the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee will meet again Monday, and then again Aug 23, to determine their next steps -- including if they will continue with their impeachment investigation or end the process.

Republicans have urged the Democratic-controlled legislature to go ahead with impeachment, possibly to prevent Cuomo from running for office again.

Kathy Hochul will join State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Attorney General Letitia James atop New York's political landscape.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

