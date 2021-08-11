Cancel
Music

Dave Grohl Reveals His Foo Fighters Pre-Show Ritual

By Chad Childers
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Does it often seem like the good times have already started when Foo Fighters hit the stage? There's a very good reason for that, as Dave Grohl revealed during a chat with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus for his After School Radio podcast on Apple Music Hits. During their chat, Hoppus spoke...

1049theedge.com

1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
824
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Dave Grohl
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Mark Ronson Recalls The Time He Kicked Dave Grohl Out Of The Studio

Mark Ronson might be a big Foo Fighters and Nirvana fan, but that doesn't mean he'll let Dave Grohl crash his studio session. During a recent interview, the producer recalled Grohl popping in while he was producing Queens of the Stone Age's 2017 album Villains (the Foos were also in the process of making Concrete and Gold). Ronson promptly told him to get out.
MusicPopculture

Foo Fighters Make a Decision on Vaccine Requirement for Upcoming Shows

Foo Fighters have come to a decision regarding vaccine requirements for their upcoming shows. According to a report from NME, the band confirmed that concertgoers attending their first-ever Alaskan performances will have to show proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test, in order to be allowed into the venue. The Foo Fighters are set to play two shows in Anchorage, on August 17 and 19, and one on Aug. 21 in Fairbanks.
MusicPosted by
Page Six

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters troll Westboro Baptist Church — again

Foo Fighters versus Westboro Baptist Church round three. As the Dave Grohl-fronted band continues its national tour, the rockers have encountered some surprises — including a postponed concert, fighting off anti-vaxxers and a guest appearance from Dave Chappelle. The latest surprise involves the Westboro Baptist Church protesting the band’s Aug....
Chicago, ILNWI.com

Foo Fighters close Chicago's Lollapalooza with dynamic show

During the last day of iconic music festival Lollapalooza on Sunday, Foo Fighters delivered their rocking show to hard core fans who sang along to every word of the band's favorites. Foo Fighters performed on the large T-Mobile stage situated on the south side of Grant Park and began their...
Kansas State1057thexrocks.com

The Foo Fighters Alter Ego The ‘Dee-Gees’ Show Up On A Flat-Bed Truck In Kansas!

Well, X fans, leave it to Dave Grohl and the mighty Foo Fighters to get their point across in a fun and inspiring way! The Foo played in Bonner Springs, Kansas last week, and the show was apparently picketed by members of the Westboro Baptist Church. If you think you’ve heard this story before, well, you would be correct. Dave and the Foo have had some history with the Church in the past. Fast forward to 2021. Dave and his fellow bandmates in the Foo rode out on a flatbed truck and performed the Bee-Gees classic, “You Should Be Dancing”, last week, yep, a public sighting of their alter-ego band, ‘The Dee-Gees!’ Dave was on the microphone, on the flatbed truck, and said the following to the Church members. “Ladies and Gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you!” Dave continued, “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what your supposed to do….I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!” Yep, there you have it! Check out the video below, captured by onlookers who were no doubt surprised to see one of the biggest Rock stars on the planet and his band playing on a flatbed truck in Kansas! Rock!
Celebritiesriver1037.com

Dave Grohl shares excerpt from upcoming book.

Dave Grohl has provided a massive excerpt from his forthcoming book The Storyteller, which will be released in October, documenting his journey into punk and how he discovered the recipe for success in rock’n’roll. Take a look:. Editorial credit: Antonio Scorza / Shutterstock.com.
Music98online.com

Foo Fighters join lineup for Shaky Knees festival

Foo Fighters are heading to Atlanta this fall to headline the 2021 Shaky Knees festival. Dave Grohl and company join the lineup after news broke that Stevie Nicks and Royal Blood had dropped off the bill. The Fleetwood Mac legend announced Tuesday she was canceling all of her 2021 touring plans due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Musicthebrag.com

Dave Grohl recalls his introduction to punk music in new memoir excerpt

Dave Grohl will unveil his memoir, The Storyteller, on October 5th via Dey Street Books. The Storyteller was inspired by writing he penned for his Dave’s True Stories Instagram account, which he started during the thick of the COVID lockdown last year. “There is a common thread that runs throughout...
Citizen Online

Foo Fighters to play concert at Syracuse amphitheater

Iconic rock band Foo Fighters will play its first concert in central New York in several years Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. The band announced the concert Tuesday morning. Led by Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters is celebrating its 26th anniversary this year...
Bridgeport, CTNBC Connecticut

Foo Fighters to Play Show in Bridgeport

Foo Fighters will play the new Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Sept. 17. The show was announced on Tuesday. Foo Fighters are arguably one of the biggest bands in the world. Frontman Dave Grohl and the band are on an abbreviated tour to celebrate their 26th anniversary -- an...
MusicKerrang

Foo Fighters announce 2022UK stadium shows

As well as currently tearing it up around America – where they also found time to troll the Westboro Baptist Church as their disco-tastic Dee Gees alter-egos outside a show in Kansas – Foo Fighters have announced a run of four stadium shows in England for next summer. They’ll be...

