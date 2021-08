~ Herring calls on Senate to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 ~. “Virginia’s workers are the backbone of our economy and it’s so important to give them the ability to advocate for themselves,” said Attorney General Herring. “Passing the PRO Act at the national level will protect workers in Virginia and across the country by allowing them to organize and collectively bargain for what they need. I will continue to stand up for our workers and fight to strengthen the protections for the individuals who work every day to keep our communities going.”