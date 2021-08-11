Cancel
Jackson, MS

UMMC set to open field hospital in parking garage as COVID-19 cases increase

By Scott Simmons
WAPT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — The University of Mississippi Medical Center is preparing to reopen a 50-bed MED-1 facility in the hospital parking lot for overflow patients. UMMC Vice Chancellor Dr. LouAnne Woodward said the hospital hopes to open the facility by Friday. Woodward said UMMC is receiving federal assistance in the way of manpower. She said the hospital will use the additional personnel, none of whom are Mississippi residents, in that facility.

