Judge Rules in Favor of TRO Against Abbott’s Executive Order
UPDATED to include information on Dallas County’s new orders, as well as reaction from state and local officials and parents. A judge ruled Tuesday evening that Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t have the statutory authority to prevent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins from acting locally to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and it looks like the county and Dallas ISD are not going to be alone in their effort to push back on Abbott’s executive order.smu.bubblelife.com
