Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

Judge Rules in Favor of TRO Against Abbott’s Executive Order

By Bethany Erickson
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATED to include information on Dallas County’s new orders, as well as reaction from state and local officials and parents. A judge ruled Tuesday evening that Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t have the statutory authority to prevent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins from acting locally to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and it looks like the county and Dallas ISD are not going to be alone in their effort to push back on Abbott’s executive order.

smu.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
City
Abbott, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Restraining Orders#New Order#Tro#Hon#Govabbott#Cdc#State#Defendant Jenkins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

McKinney ISD cancels popular government elective, citing Texas’ new ‘anti-critical race theory’ law

McKinney school officials long took pride in their students’ participation in the nationwide Youth and Government program, calling the district a “perennial standout.”. Every year, students researched current issues, proposed and debated their own public policy, and competed in a mock legislature and elections process for statewide offices. Since the program’s arrival to McKinney in 2005 as a club, seven of the district’s middle school students have been elected governor — the program’s top honor — at the statewide conference in Austin. In 2017, the district added an elective option: Seventh and eighth graders in two of the district’s middle schools could now receive course credit for participating in the program.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Joe Biden takes aim at Texas blocking mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott may soon be fighting a war on two fronts — with local officials and the federal government — to stave off mandatory COVID-19 prevention efforts after the Biden administration announced Wednesday it was going after states like Texas that try to ban universal masking at schools.
Tarrant County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics Planned in Tarrant County

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, Tarrant County health officials have planned several pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Each pop-up site will offer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines with limited availability to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for children 12 and older. Tarrant County Public Health said they would like...
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Texas ranks 11th for homeownership among people of color

In an era defined by a staggering racial homeownership gap, research shows that Texas has one of the highest rates of homeownership among people of color in the nation. According to the Urban Institute, the gap in homeownership between Black and white families is larger today than in 1960, when it was legal to refuse to sell a home to someone because of the color of their skin. However, not all states have the same level of disparity, and according to a report by the United Way of National Capital Area, Texas ranks 11th in the nation for homeownership among people of color.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

“A Recipe For Disaster”: Two Viruses Surge as Texas Children Return to School

When two-year-old Mila began occasionally coughing in early May, her parents figured she’d caught a summer cold. But after her symptoms worsened until she couldn’t stop coughing, a visit to the pediatrician sent them straight to the emergency room. “Her oxygen levels were not even registering,” said her mother, Kalee Dionne, a meteorologist for Dallas television station WFAA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy