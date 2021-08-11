Kathryn Jean Lopez: Should doctors, judges be determining what makes a meaningful life?
By the time you read this column, Alta Fixler may no longer be with us in this world. Alta is a 2-year-old who is severely disabled. Born premature, she showed no signs of life until doctors resuscitated her and put her on a ventilator. After spending her entire existence on life support, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital has now decided that her time is up, at the objection of her parents. And the parents are running out of options.www.kokomotribune.com
Comments / 0