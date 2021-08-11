Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lost your COVID-19 vaccination card? It's easy to get a new one.

beauregarddailynews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only half the nation fully vaccinated and the coronavirus pandemic rebounding with force, Americans may soon find themselves needing to prove they got their shots. Many of the nation’s large-scale employers – including Walmart, Disney, United Airlines and Walgreens – will require some or all of their workers to be vaccinated. Vaccinations are also needed to board some cruise ships and to avoid time-consuming quarantine when traveling to some international destinations.

www.beauregarddailynews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Id Card#Americans#Live Nation#Apple#Google Play#Myir#Lhsaa#Covid 19 College#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthCorvallis Gazette-Times

Editorial: Get vaccinated and protect your family against COVID-19

The surge of COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations from the illness in Oregon should be deeply concerning to mid-Willamette Valley residents. And if you haven’t been vaccinated yet against the disease, you should do so unless you have a legitimate exemption, such as a health condition that prevents you from getting the jab.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Louisiana Statebeauregarddailynews.net

Louisiana hospitals face staff shortages as COVID-19 cases soar

Felicia Croft, 34, an ICU nurse who works at the Willis Knighton Health System in Shreveport, has spent the entire pandemic working in her hospital’s COVID-19 intensive care unit. Unlike the first three surges, her patients are now younger and sicker. “With this, it seems like there is no rhyme...
Protestsbeauregarddailynews.net

Anti-mask protesters distrupt Louisiana House Health Committee COVID hearing

Anti-mask protesters disrupted a rowdy Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee COVID-19 hearing at the Louisiana State Capitol Monday in which testimony showed how polarized the debate on masking and vaccines has become. Republican committee Chairman Larry Bagley of Stonewall had to recess the meeting once to clear the room...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy