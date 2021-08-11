Dolly Parton To Publish Her First Novel 'Run Rose Run' Next Year

DOLLY PARTON has partnered with author JAMES PATTERSON to co-author a novel, the first such project for the singer-songwriter. "Run, Rose, Run" will be published by LITTLE, BROWN AND COMPANY on MARCH 7th, 2022. PARTON will simultaneously release an album of the same name, consisting of 12 original songs she was inspired by the book to write, record and produce. The novel also includes lyrics to the songs, which are essential to the story. This dual release will mark the first time a #1 bestselling author and an entertainment icon have collaborated on a book and an album.