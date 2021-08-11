Cancel
Music

Britney Spears' Dancer Says She Was Forced To Perform: 'They Dragged Her'

By Hayden Brooks
 7 days ago
Valerie Moise revealed that the pop titan did not want to perform a 2009 show because she was scared of getting contact high from the audience and losing custody rights because of it.

