Red Dead Online's Call to Arms Survival Mode Gains Popularity

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new mode in Red Dead Online called Call to Arms has taken players' hearts by storm and enabled them to fill their wallets with gold and dollars. Red Dead Online received a new mode called Call to Arms, which just a moment after its introduction became one of the most popular modules in the entire game. Gameplay in Call to Arms consists of defending the map and surviving the attack of up to 10 waves of enemies controlled by the AI. Similar missions were already found in GTA Online, another live-service game by Rockstar Games. However, Call to Arms lavishly rewards players for completing challenges - gold bars (premium currency), hundreds of dollars and loads of experience seem to be effective lures for which users so eagerly play this mode.

