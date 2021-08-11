One Player Achieves the Crazy Feat of Unlocking All Trophies in All Final Fantasy Games

Reddit user Rebourne07 boasted that he is currently the only one in the world to have unlocked all trophies in every game in the Final Fantasy series. Unlocking all the trophies in a single game can be really challenging, so it's rare for players to get platinum in more than a few titles. One person with a unique approach to this topic is Reddit user Rebourne07 - the only person in the world to have unlocked all trophies from every part of the iconic Final Fantasy series. This achievement took him only... 10 years.