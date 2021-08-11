Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

One Player Achieves the Crazy Feat of Unlocking All Trophies in All Final Fantasy Games

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReddit user Rebourne07 boasted that he is currently the only one in the world to have unlocked all trophies in every game in the Final Fantasy series. Unlocking all the trophies in a single game can be really challenging, so it's rare for players to get platinum in more than a few titles. One person with a unique approach to this topic is Reddit user Rebourne07 - the only person in the world to have unlocked all trophies from every part of the iconic Final Fantasy series. This achievement took him only... 10 years.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Trophies#Final Fantasy#Playing Games#Doctortaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Warzone Blueprint Blitz Guide: How to Unlock All 11 Blueprints

The Blueprint Blitz event is finally here in Call of Duty: Warzone and players can unlock 11 free weapon blueprints by completing contracts in the game. This limited-time event was first teased in the Season 4 Reloaded update, and now it has been enabled in-game for the first time. If you’ve missed out on any seasonal or limited-time Warzone events in the past, then this event will give you the opportunity to catch up and grab the weapons you missed out on. Here’s how to get all 11 weapon blueprints in the Blueprint Blitz event in Warzone.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

A Final Fantasy fan spent more than 10 years unlocking every single trophy in the series

A Final Fantasy fan is the only person in the world who has obtained every trophy in the franchise. Talan Kirk, who is also known as Rebourne07 on Reddit and PSN, recently spoke with Kotaku about their impressive achievement explaining that they got their first trophy from Final Fantasy 13 on PS3 in November 2010 and recently got their final one on August 8, 2021, from Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
RetailGamespot

Fortnite Rift Tour Quests: How To Unlock All Rift Tour Rewards

The Fortnite Rift Tour has come to an end, but the Rift Tour Quests live on. Epic continues its week-long celebration of the Rift Tour following Ariana Grande's awesome in-game performance, and players can earn more cosmetics related to the concert. In all but one case, they need not to have even caught the show. Here's your full guide to all Rift Tour Quests.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: A letter to new players and old hands in Final Fantasy XIV

The population surge in Final Fantasy XIV must be stopping. It absolutely must be nearly over at this point or already over. It absolutely cannot be filled with surging population any longer at this point. I cannot believe it. And then literally as I typed this line and went over to check, the server page could not load because of “unusually heavy load.” When it corrected itself a few seconds later, yeah, there were three servers in the North American cluster available for new characters.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All upcoming 2021 fighting games

2021 has been a scarce year for video games, especially of the fighting game variety so far. Sure, we’ve had Guilty Gear Strive and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, but over the next few months, we’ll have more 2021 fighting games joining the fray relatively soon. Here’s a list of five promising titles in release order, ranging from anime to boxing, to wrestling, to even a racing game. Let’s get ready to rumble.
NFLIGN

Achievements and Trophies

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Madden NFL 22 achievements and trophies including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Splitgate: All Game Modes, Explained

Splitgate is the latest arena shooter to take the world by storm. The multiplayer title blends Halo’s combat with the Portal series’ portals, allowing for fast-paced and frenetic action that’s very difficult to put down once you start playing. The game also has a ton of different game modes to cater to its ever-growing audience, ensuring that no matter what mode you’re in the mood for, you’ll find the right one for you. Here’s everything you need to know about all Splitgate game modes.
Video Gamesmobilemodegaming.com

The Best Final Fantasy Games

The Final Fantasy games have been one of the most iconic series in video game history. The games helped define the genre that is JRPG, or Japanese role-playing games, and is one of the longest and most beloved video games series of all time. With over 15 main installments and...
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Just Made One of the Best Games of All Time 100% Free

Xbox just made one of the best games of all time 100 percent free to many Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users. Tomorrow, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will get two new free games, Garou: Mark of the Wolves and Yooka-Laylee. We already knew this though. What we didn't know was that Capcom and Xbox were going to make Street Fighter IV free for no reason. Unfortunately, for non-Xbox Live Gold subscribers, this freebie is also limited to those with a subscription to Xbox Live Gold.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

League player with all skins unlocked shows what happens when you reroll skin shards after a new skin line is released

Champion skins in League of Legends are one of the many ways that Riot Games keeps players coming back to the game. Between one-off skin lines and established thematics, these cosmetics have grown in number exponentially within 11 years, now sitting at over 1,000 different options across League’s many champions. A small number of players have immersed themselves in these skins so much that they continue to purchase every new skin available, resulting in complete collections that grow every few weeks.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Dragon Age: Inquisition - Eileen Lavellan Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for Dragon Age: Inquisition created by ORSUW. A transcript where you'll find the heroine, an elf whose appearance is modeled after Eileen Kelly from the Going Mental podcast. Requirements:. DLC. DLC Flames of the Inquisition Armor. DLC Flames of the Inquisition Weapons Arsenal. DLC Jaws of Hakkon. DLC...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - New Game Plus Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order created by Jordy_C. A pack of saves made practically at the very beginning of the game (on Bogano, shortly after the encounter with BD-1), in which absolutely everything was unlocked. We're talking about outfits, skins, skills, lightsaber parts, etc. You can also enjoy the different blade colors of your weapons. These are different depending on the save:
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Monster collecting game Nexomon coming to Switch in September

If you’ve caught ‘em all in Pokémon, you can scratch that monster catching itch with over 300 new creatures in Nexomon. Originally released for mobile and PC, Nexomon is an indie RPG that wears its influences proudly. Obviously borrowing plenty from Pokémon, the game lets you pick from seven starters and travel all around the world to over ten regions, catching and battling monsters along the way.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Won't be Ready For Release? Beta Raises Concerns Among Players

Early access beta of Diablo II: Resurrected is still available. Player feedback suggest, however, that the technical condition of Blizzard's game leaves a lot to be desired. Early access beta of Diablo II: Resurrected has been going on since August 13. All who pre-ordered either the base game or the Prime Evil Collection edition have until tomorrow to see for themselves what the developers have in store for the refreshed version of the iconic hack'n'slash game. Those who have already played the game have a lot of reservations about the game's condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy