Age of Empires 4 is releasing in just a few months but some fans will be getting a closer look at the game in the Insider Beta, which is happening very soon. It’s too late to sign up for this beta but there could be more in the future. This beta was only available to members of the Insider program. You can sign up for the ‘Age Insider Program‘ to unlock exclusive updates while also shaping the future of the game and series.