Dr. DisRespect Will Make Games Together With Other „Mega-influencers”

Gamers have been worried about "Halo Infinite" for some time now, and it turns out that the internet's favorite mullet-wearing streamer is part of that crowd. While broadcasting on August 2, Dr Disrespect took the opportunity to chat about the upcoming "Halo Infinite." After a few strained moments gathering his thoughts, he brought up the recent tech preview that took place for the Xbox title. His biggest hangup seemed to be the fact that 343 Industries tapped its playerbase for hands-on testing when it was working with a budget that he felt should have allowed the team to do such testing "internally." He wanted to know what the devs still had to test.