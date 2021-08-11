Cancel
Dr. DisRespect Will Make Games Together With Other „Mega-influencers”

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. DisRespect announced plans to create his own development studio. It is to create games together with other „mega-influencers”. Popular streamer Dr. DisRespect plans to open his own development studio. A job offer for a person who would lead this team appeared on his website known as Champions Club. He is looking for a specialist with at least five years of experience as a game developer. Knowledge of esports and monetization strategies is a bonus, which suggests that the plans may include a networked free-to-play game focused on PvP competition.

#Epic Games#Sledgehammer Games#Game Development#Advertising#Pc Game#Champions Club#Pvp
