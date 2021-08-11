Spencer Rattler has HUGE expectations to live up to in 2021

NORMAN, Okla. — Add yet another preseason honor to Spencer Rattler's name. He was named the 2021 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason Player of the Year Wednesday. "Spencer Rattler is used to greatness," wrote CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. "Oklahoma's redshirt sophomore quarterback has already been projected as the Heisman Trophy favorite. Try to find a preseason list where he is not a first-team All-American. CBS Sports named him to our first team on Wednesday. In this new age, Rattler has even partnered with Patrick Mahomes' agent for his NIL opportunities. What's left? A destiny to be fulfilled, for starters...With Rattler entering his third season with OU, we're still sort of waiting for that breakout season. After a redshirt campaign in 2019, he threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2020. It was a somewhat up and down season that didn't see him establish some consistency until he returned—after being yanked earlier in the game—to lead Oklahoma over Texas in overtime.