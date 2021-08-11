Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Spencer Rattler has HUGE expectations to live up to in 2021

By Chip Rouse
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s getting to the point that all the expectations being piled on the shoulders of Oklahoma football quarterback Spencer Rattler might be getting a bit concerning. After all, he’s just starting his second season as the Oklahoma starting quarterback and the soon-to-be 21-year-old is only human. Regardless, he expected to...

stormininnorman.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

127K+
Followers
320K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Sooners#The Maxwell Award#The Walter Camp Award#Usa Today Preseason#Rb Breece Hall#Iowa State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Norman, OKOklahoma Daily

‘I got this’: How OU quarterback Spencer Rattler matured from confident kid to national championship contender

The night before returning to Norman for summer workouts ahead of the biggest season of his life, Spencer Rattler returned to his roots. Oklahoma’s quarterback traveled 20 minutes southeast from his Phoenix home on June 4 to Scottsdale Ranch Park, where a few hundred children waited. They were all participants in “Friday Nights, Under the Lights,” a recurring offseason camp of the Scottsdale Firebirds Youth Football program.
New Orleans, LAheartlandcollegesports.com

Spencer Rattler, Brock Purdy Are on Manning Award Watch List

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy were two of five Big 12 quarterbacks named to the 2021 Sugar Bowl Manning Award Watch List, released on Thursday. The watch list revealed the 32 quarterbacks the New Orleans, Louisiana-based award is tracking for the 2021 season. The winner will be announced in January. The Manning is named for former the Manning family of quarterbacks — Archie, Peyton and Eli. The award is one of the few that takes into account bowl performances, as well as the regular season.
Fort Collins, COFort Morgan Times

Keeler: Forget Bryce Young. Or Spencer Rattler. If Heisman Trophies were won on promises, CSU’s Todd Centeio would be 2021 front-runner.

FORT COLLINS — If Heisman Trophies were won on promises, you can forget J.T. Daniels, Bryce Young and Spencer Rattler. That puppy is Todd Centeio’s bust to lose, America. “I don’t believe that I’m an impaired passer,” Centeio, CSU’s graduate quarterback, said Tuesday at the Rams’ football media day. “I feel like I actually throw the ball better than I run the ball. And I truly believe that running the ball, I’m good at that as well.”
College SportsUSA Today

Spencer Rattler discusses OU's dynamic RB tandem entering fall camp

At the outset of the 2021 college football season, the Oklahoma Sooners have one of the most dynamic running back tandems in college football with Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray. Brooks returns to the field in Norman after opting out of the 2020 season, and Gray puts on a Crimson and Cream jersey after transferring his services from Tennessee. Both will make a lethal combination out of the backfield, and quarterback Spencer Rattler has taken notice of the duo’s explosiveness.
College Sports247Sports

Spencer Rattler tabbed CBS Sports / 247Sports' Preseason Player of the Year

NORMAN, Okla. — Add yet another preseason honor to Spencer Rattler's name. He was named the 2021 CBS Sports / 247Sports Preseason Player of the Year Wednesday. "Spencer Rattler is used to greatness," wrote CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. "Oklahoma's redshirt sophomore quarterback has already been projected as the Heisman Trophy favorite. Try to find a preseason list where he is not a first-team All-American. CBS Sports named him to our first team on Wednesday. In this new age, Rattler has even partnered with Patrick Mahomes' agent for his NIL opportunities. What's left? A destiny to be fulfilled, for starters...With Rattler entering his third season with OU, we're still sort of waiting for that breakout season. After a redshirt campaign in 2019, he threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2020. It was a somewhat up and down season that didn't see him establish some consistency until he returned—after being yanked earlier in the game—to lead Oklahoma over Texas in overtime.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy