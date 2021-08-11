All-Area Baseball: Suters Finished Impressive Career Strong

After losing her junior year to COVID-19, McLeod reignites her love for softball.There was a time when Marrin McLeod's interest in softball may have waned a little bit. McLeod, a 2021 graduate of Gladstone High School who turned 18 on Friday, Aug. 6, quit playing travel ball a handful of years ago and even saw her interest in high school softball ebb over time. But that was before the shutdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic stole her junior season at Gladstone in the spring of 2020. With that loss — and the ensuing isolation that followed over the next...