Spurning the Call Home to Azeroth - Will People Leave World of Warcraft?
Long-time World of Warcraft players sound off on where they now stand on Activision/Blizzard and the game that they love. The legal filings read like something out of a lurid, legal thriller penned by John Grisham or Scott Turow – the high (low?) lights being: systemic patterns of abuse across the board, naked pictures bandied about without knowledge or consent at, of all places, a company Christmas party, an alcohol-soaked party suite dedicated to the disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, buttplugs and lube stashed away in a suitcase, and, yes, even a tragic death that could have been averted.www.gamepressure.com
