Spurning the Call Home to Azeroth - Will People Leave World of Warcraft?

I've been trying to write my World of Warcraft column for weeks now and just haven't been able to do it. My thoughts and feelings about all of… well everything, has just been too much of a tangled ball for me to be able to do it. Not to mention I was seriously reconsidering if I wanted to keep playing or write about WoW at all. I've landed on deciding to keep playing retail for now; my six-month sub had just renewed at the beginning of July anyway, so stopping or playing right now is kind of moot. I'm also going to keep writing because that's how I enter the world, and I feel like I need to keep at it. For now, at least. So, what follows is a brief sketch of my thoughts about everything we've learned over the last few weeks. Spoiler alert, I have no unique insight or anything to offer here. I'm just another pissed voice in the crowd. If you'd rather skip to the later sections where I talk about some of the 9.1 content, go for it. I just felt the need to put some of this out there.