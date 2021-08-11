2022 budget reviews continue for Emporia City Commission Wednesday

The fiscal year 2022 budget continued to be the top priority for Emporia City Commissioners during their recent study session Wednesday. During its latest review of the upcoming budget, commissioners were informed that City Treasurer Janet Harouff had removed the previous proposed two percent annual pay increase and 2.5 percent merit increase for all staff from the city’s five-year budget plan at the request of commissioners. Mayor Rob Gilligan stated last month that he was in favor of increases for all staff, however, he felt it needed to be an annual discussion.