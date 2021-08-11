Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UPDATE: Injury Crash Cleared From Westbound I-80 in San Pablo

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — An injury crash Wednesday morning involving an overturned vehicle near the San Pablo Dam Road exit on westbound I-80 has been cleared, according to CHP.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert at 10:46 a.m., reporting that at least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic was heavy starting at Richmond Parkway, according to KCBS Traffic.

While the crash was cleared shortly 11 a.m., the traffic problems continued after a big rig stalled in the same area about a half an hour later.

Drivers are advised to expect continued delays in the area.

