Public Health

DHEC: 2,560 new cases of COVID-19, 15 new deaths in SC

By Mike Olson
abccolumbia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday. DHEC reports 1,680 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 880 probable cases, making a total of 2,560 cases in South Carolina. DHEC says there were an additional 14 confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of 15 deaths. In total, DHEC says there have been 648,508 cases made up of 529,198 confirmed cases and 119,310 probable cases since the start of the pandemic. Additionally DHEC says 10,007 South Carolinians have passed away due to the virus. DHEC says there have been a total of 8,823 confirmed deaths and 1,184 probable deaths from COVID-19 so far.

