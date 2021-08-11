Clickbait Trailer: Adrian Grenier Plays a Victim and a Suspect in Netflix Thriller

As Austin increasingly becomes an industry town, Adrian Grenier — who moved to a Texas farm just outside the city in 2020 — has a message amid the influx of Hollywood talent: “Paparazzi, stay home.” After revealing his new in-touch-with-nature lifestyle on the June cover of Austin Life Magazine, the Entourage star told The Hollywood Reporter at Shiseido Blue Project’s beach cleanup in Malibu on July 23 that he hopes the city doesn’t become the next Los Angeles, and detailed how living 1,000 miles away now changes what he looks for in his acting work. “It becomes less about me having to prove myself,” said Grenier, who has gotten deep into environmental and nonprofit causes. “Now I get to just embody who I am and what kind of content I want to create and put out to the world, what kind of stories I want to tell.” This story first appeared in the Aug. 4 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.