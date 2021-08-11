Cancel
Clickbait Trailer: Adrian Grenier Plays a Victim and a Suspect in Netflix Thriller

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's the question plaguing viewers on the just-released trailer for the Netflix thriller Clickbait, which premieres August 25. Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card...

