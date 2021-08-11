Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

3 tornadoes around state as National Weather Service warns of flooding to follow

By JEFF RICHGELS
Lake Geneva Regional News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin residents took cover Wednesday from a sixth straight day of severe thunderstorms, with tornado warnings in effect for at least three counties and at least three twisters in the west-central and northeast parts of the state. As night fell, the tornado warnings expired but the National Weather Service issued...

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin River#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather#The Associated Press#Madison Streets Division#The Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Washington, DCWJLA

Weather Alert Wednesday: Remnants of Fred to bring the risk of flooding & tornadoes

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — It has been a very active weather week and today will be no exception. StormWatch7 continues to track what is left of Fred. I'm sure you feel the tropical humidity out there. This exceptionally high humidity will provide the potential for flash flooding today. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until 10PM tonight. Rainfall rates of 1-2" per hour are possible, so water levels could rise quickly.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Tornado Warning Issued For Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tornado warning has been issued for Baltimore County until 9:30 p.m. Tornado Warning for Baltimore County in MD until 9:30pm. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 19, 2021 Storms are moving northeast at 35 mph and are capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. 8:58P: A Tornado Warning is in effect for Northern Baltimore County. Seek shelter now! A tornado is anticipated to be on the ground. It is hard to see at night. Do not attempt to look for tornado. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows.https://t.co/jV9KzpEqnF — Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) August 19, 2021 Emergency services said the heavy rain is remnants of tropical storm Fred. Remnants of TS Fred will bring heavy rains, strong storms and maybe even tornadoes in Maryland today, especially west of the Chesapeake. Follow local forecasts, keep devices charged, check on family and friends and NEVER drive trough possible flood waters. pic.twitter.com/sF2Pl1Dv9t — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) August 18, 2021 Baltimore County Emergency Services shared these tips for staying safe during a tornado watch: 1). Have a way to get tornado warnings 2). Find your tornado safe place to shelter in home/work 3). Be mindful of flash flooding risk  
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Thursday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Cumberland County, PAtribuneledgernews.com

National Weather Service issues tornado watch for Cumberland County Wednesday

Aug. 18—The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Cumberland County until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. The weather service predicts widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred throughout the day Wednesday. A flash flood warning remains in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday.
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy