3 tornadoes around state as National Weather Service warns of flooding to follow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tornado warning has been issued for Baltimore County until 9:30 p.m. Tornado Warning for Baltimore County in MD until 9:30pm. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 19, 2021 Storms are moving northeast at 35 mph and are capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. 8:58P: A Tornado Warning is in effect for Northern Baltimore County. Seek shelter now! A tornado is anticipated to be on the ground. It is hard to see at night. Do not attempt to look for tornado. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows.https://t.co/jV9KzpEqnF — Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) August 19, 2021 Emergency services said the heavy rain is remnants of tropical storm Fred. Remnants of TS Fred will bring heavy rains, strong storms and maybe even tornadoes in Maryland today, especially west of the Chesapeake. Follow local forecasts, keep devices charged, check on family and friends and NEVER drive trough possible flood waters. pic.twitter.com/sF2Pl1Dv9t — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) August 18, 2021 Baltimore County Emergency Services shared these tips for staying safe during a tornado watch: 1). Have a way to get tornado warnings 2). Find your tornado safe place to shelter in home/work 3). Be mindful of flash flooding risk