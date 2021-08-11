Cancel
Yolo, CA

Yolo HCP/NCCP committee seeks members

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 7 days ago

The Yolo Habitat Conservancy and its member agency jurisdictions are recruiting individuals to serve on the Yolo HCP/NCCP Implementation Advisory Committee. The Implementation Advisory Committee will advise the conservancy on the development and management of the reserve system of properties. Each of the cities will directly appoint their representative, while the conservancy Board of Directors will appoint three representatives from agricultural and wildlife conservation organizations.

