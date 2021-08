On the hunt for the perfect soundtrack for your drive down the highway this summer? Check out Californian Dreams by Veeshy on Monstercat Silk. When a new release on Monstercat Silk lands on streaming platforms, one might expect the sounds to be centered in the realm of progressive or deep house. But that isn’t all the label has to offer as they continue their growth and expansion in 2021 – and Australian artist Veeshy is here to help showcase his synthwave, retro-infused style in full with the latest release to surface on the imprint.