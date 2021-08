In a strange turnabout from the way things were for American workers just one year ago, the U.S. job market can now be described as "bloated" with available jobs. According to the Wall Street Journal, as of the end of June 2021, the number of job openings across the country actually exceeded the number of people that are unemployed and seeking work. Although this information was culled before the most recent rise in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, the publication noted that such a rise appears to not be changing the "buyer's market" or one that favors the job candidate.