Former quorum-breaking El Paso lawmakers returned to changed Capitol
The state Capitol that three of El Paso’s House Democrats walked into Monday after a four-week absence wasn’t the same place they abruptly left last month. Relationships between Texas House Republicans and Democrats are strained after the ongoing quorum break derailed the first special legislative session and led Gov. Greg Abbott to call a second session, the three El Paso Democrats said in an interview with El Paso Matters.elpasomatters.org
