San Diego, CA

New Military Health Marketplace Ready For Mandatory COVID Vaccine

By Steve Walsh
KPBS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe military health care system in San Diego is prepared to vaccinate all troops against COVID, as soon as it becomes mandatory. The Naval hospitals at Balboa and Camp Pendleton have administered roughly 250,000 doses of the COVID vaccine since it became available. It’s actually a fraction of the vaccines already given out by the two hospitals each year, said Rear Adm. Tim Weber, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific, during an event to announce a new partnership for facilities serving active-duty troops and their families in San Diego.

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

