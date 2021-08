Not to be dramatic, but I'm 10/10 sure Kaitlyn Bristowe is the richest person lurking around the rose-infested and most certainly haunted halls of Bachelor Nation. Kaitlyn has made a ton of money since she joined this franchise, and has been extremely smart about her various income streams—choosing to both parter with brands and start multiple successful businesses herself, all while co-hosting The Bachelorette and enjoying her Dancing with the Stars winnings. So let's get into it, because Kaitlyn's total net worth is genuinely impressive to the point where I'm thinking of a career change.