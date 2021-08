It popped up on feeds a few times during the weekend on social media. MTV was officially 40 years old, debuting on August 1, 1981. I barely remember watching it the first decade it was on. Heck, I was barely a toddler when it debuted. Being as young as I was I don’t believe my parents let me watch it those early years. I do recall A-ha’s “Take on Me.” I loved the music video – still do. It’s a classic as well as the tagline “I want my MTV.”