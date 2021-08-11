Cancel
Tornado watch issued through Wednesday night

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a tornado watch for Portage Co. thought 8 p.m. A watch means that weather conditions could lead to severe storms or tornados. Residents should be ready to find shelter quickly if a tornado or other storm warning is issued.

