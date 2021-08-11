Tornado watch issued through Wednesday night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tornado warning was issued for Washington and Allegany counties until 3:45 p.m. The National Weather Service said a tornado watch is in place for the Baltimore region and most of Maryland as severe storms move through the region. Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Washington Counties and Baltimore City in MD are under the watch until 8:00 p.m. Most of #Maryland is under a #Tornado Watch through 8 P.M. Isolated Tornadoes and damaging thunderstorm wind gusts are the main threats. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/EveuwZiuZK — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) August 18, 2021 Emergency services said the heavy rain is remnants of tropical storm Fred. Remnants of TS Fred will bring heavy rains, strong storms and maybe even tornadoes in Maryland today, especially west of the Chesapeake. Follow local forecasts, keep devices charged, check on family and friends and NEVER drive trough possible flood waters. pic.twitter.com/sF2Pl1Dv9t — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) August 18, 2021 Baltimore County Emergency Services shared these tips for staying safe during a tornado watch: 1). Have a way to get tornado warnings 2). Find your tornado safe place to shelter in home/work 3). Be mindful of flash flooding risk