For more than a month, Oregon restaurants and bars have been free to fill their restaurants to full capacity without a mask requirement. But with COVID-19 cases rising around the state, many Portland restaurants and bars are starting to voluntarily re-institute safety protocols to mitigate the potential for spread: Some restaurants are waiting to reopen their indoor dining rooms, while others are keeping mask mandates in place. But a growing number of bars and restaurants in Portland have started checking diners’ vaccination status before walking them to their tables or taking their orders.