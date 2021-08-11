Catamounts start gridiron practice under new coach Bell
Western Carolina’s football program ushered in a new era Friday morning as the Catamounts opened preseason practice under first-year head coach Kerwin Bell. WCU worked out for just under two and a half hours in helmets and shorts, going through 25 combined periods that included individual position and unit drills. The team also scattered special teams work in between sessions including placekicking, punt coverage and kickoff work on both sides.www.thesylvaherald.com
Comments / 0