Casting is hard. As a director, choreographer, music director, producer, dramaturg, whatever — the process isn't always easy. So many factors need to be considered. For example, the individual actors and their aptitudes to bring something unique to the part while being malleable to suggestion of course must be taken into consideration. In addition, each actor must be able to successfully fill a niche on a team of individuals who are all ingredients in a very specific recipe. If one of the ingredients is a little off, then the pie doesn't turn out right.