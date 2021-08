Craig Johnson loves to grill and he also invents things. He’s a former engineer, turned small business owner, but on the side he comes up with ideas. One day sitting in a coffee shop he wonders if there is a way to use old coffee grounds. There is. He created recycoproducts.com, and the ChampFire and SureFire that can be made from old coffee grounds. They can light your charcoal grill without lighter fluid. Craig is trying to figure out how to market the products, and a Circular Coffee Roasters from Scotland got wind of them and reached out. (one of the employees there is from Canby, Oregon). Check out Craig’s website and instructional video. He’s got a lot of other ideas up his sleeve!