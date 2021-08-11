Volunteers, community members out in force for Estes Recycles Day
Despite the smoky air, volunteers aged 18 to 85 from across the Estes Valley showed up with energy and enthusiasm last Saturday to help out with Estes Recycles Day. This year the town generously provided the location (the main parking at the Events Complex) for this ever-popular and growing annual event that allows residents to properly dispose of hard-to-recycle items through the efforts of its volunteers.
