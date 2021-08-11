Cancel
Estes Park, CO

Volunteers, community members out in force for Estes Recycles Day

Estes Park Trail Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the smoky air, volunteers aged 18 to 85 from across the Estes Valley showed up with energy and enthusiasm last Saturday to help out with Estes Recycles Day. This year the town generously provided the location (the main parking at the Events Complex) for this ever-popular and growing annual event that allows residents to properly dispose of hard-to-recycle items through the efforts of its volunteers.

