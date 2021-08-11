'Pixar Putt' Now Open In New York City's Battery Park

Pixar Putt is taking New Yorkers to infinity... and beyond!

Pixar fans can now experience a once in a lifetime pop-up miniature golf course in New York City at Pier A in Battery Park through October 31. The open-air 18 hole interactive mini-golf course is inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and I nside Out.

According to the official website , Pixar Putt's standard COVID Safe measures include capped player numbers on the course, physical distancing measures in queues and on course; sanitizer stations located onsite; plus sanitizing of all golfing equipment between users for every session, each day. These measures follow all federal and local guidelines and will be adjusted as those guidelines change.

Tickets are only be available for purchase digitally, there are no physical tickets available for purchase on site.