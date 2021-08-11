Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

'Pixar Putt' Now Open In New York City's Battery Park

By Deanna Moore
Posted by 
710 WOR
710 WOR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Giui_0bOgxrC000

Pixar Putt is taking New Yorkers to infinity... and beyond!

Pixar fans can now experience a once in a lifetime pop-up miniature golf course in New York City at Pier A in Battery Park through October 31. The open-air 18 hole interactive mini-golf course is inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Pixar's most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and I nside Out.

According to the official website , Pixar Putt's standard COVID Safe measures include capped player numbers on the course, physical distancing measures in queues and on course; sanitizer stations located onsite; plus sanitizing of all golfing equipment between users for every session, each day. These measures follow all federal and local guidelines and will be adjusted as those guidelines change.

Tickets are only be available for purchase digitally, there are no physical tickets available for purchase on site.

Comments / 0

710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
431
Followers
367
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Toy Story#Instagram A#New Yorkers#Pier A In Battery Park#Monsters Inc#Nemo#Coco#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Beauty & FashionNME

Frank Ocean opens new ‘Homer’ store in New York City

Frank Ocean has opened a new store in New York City for his recently launched “independent American luxury company”, Homer. The artist announced the venture last week, with the first Homer collection set to feature “fine and high jewellery pieces, plus printed silk scarves”. Homer’s first store opened in New...
DesignHyperallergic

A Printmaker Memorializes New York City’s Architecture

SAN FRANCISCO — In the show Metropolis at Municipal Bonds, Austin Thomas uses bright colors and broad shapes to tell the story of the city. And particularly of Thomas’s home, New York City. Thomas’s prints are made on recycled materials. In an email to Hyperallergic, she said, “Vintage paper is...
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Bird To Launch In New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced it will launch its service in New York City as part of the NYC DOT's pilot e-scooter program on Tuesday, August 17th. Through this program, which featured a competitive and rigorous vetting process,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Can New York City’s ‘Vessel’ Be Saved?

When Heatherwick Studio unveiled the Vessel in Hudson Yards in 2016, the 16-story honeycomb had its share of detractors. Some criticized its $200 million price tag, while others complained it blotted out views of nearby arts venue The Shed or joked it looked like “a giant shawarma.”. No one predicted...
New York City, NYHypebae

New York City's Subway Train Gets a Supreme Makeover

Following their branded MetroCards back in 2017, New York City‘s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Supreme have teamed up once again to redecorate the L line train. Reporter Vincent Barone took to Twitter on August 12 to confirm the collaboration saying: “MTA tells me these are legit. One full Supreme-wrapped...
New York City, NYtownandcountrymag.com

What Shakespeare in the Park Means for Post-Pandemic New York City

Shakespeare in the Park is never simply outdoor theater. For New Yorkers—or anyone who has ever gotten a ticket after standing in line for hours (it has, since its founding in 1954, been free for all)—Shakespeare in the Park is one of the glories of the city, a landmark moment, and often the marker that summer has begun at last. This year of course, it means much more.
New York City, NYworth.com

How St-Germain Is Ushering in New York City’s Creative Renaissance

Creative pursuits have undergone a transformation over the last year. For some, like ballet dancer James Whiteside, the pandemic shut down the places where their art is made and enjoyed by audiences. And for others, like Oscar de la Renta and Monse creative director Laura Kim, creating meant trusting yourself to innovate and design without having a team around you the way you once did.
Performing Artstribuneledgernews.com

Former Temperance resident now with New York City Ballet

Aug. 16—At just 19, Quinn Starner is living her dream. "Since I was young, my dream has always been to dance with the New York City Ballet," said Starner, a former resident of Temperance. This month, Starner began working as a full-time dancer with the New York City Ballet. She's...
New York City, NYmarketplace.org

Restaurants prepare for New York City’s vaccine mandate

Starting Sept. 13 in New York City, you’ll need to be at least partially vaccinated to participate in several indoor activities: going to the gym, a concert or other show, or a restaurant. There is an exemption for kids under 12, who aren’t vaccine eligible. As you might imagine, there’s...
New York City, NYGreenwichTime

New York City's Indoor Vaccine Mandate Launches Tuesday

As the delta variant threatens to suspend a return to normalcy, New York City’s vaccine mandate for indoor entertainment venues, including concert halls, museums, restaurants, bars, fitness gyms, movie and stage theaters, is set to launch Tuesday. The program, part of the “Key to NYC” initiative, will require New Yorkers...
New York City, NYhospitalitynet.org

New York's Newest Hotel, Hyatt Regency JFK Airport At Resorts World New York Is Now Open

Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York celebrated its ribbon cutting today in Queens, which featured executives from Genting, which owns the hotel and casino, and Hyatt, as well as local elected officials and community leaders. The hotel officially opens today for guests to experience New York City's newest play, stay, dine, shop and be entertained destination.
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Guest Death Confirmed in Disney World Incident Report

Walt Disney World Resort may be “The Most Magical Place on Earth” but, from time to time, incidents, unfortunately, happen in all theme parks, no matter how safe they are or how well-trained their staff members are. Disney World Cast Members, of course, do their best to keep rides and...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Exclusive Disney Dining Spot Closing Indefinitely In Just Weeks!

On August 2, Disney announced that it would soon be releasing more information on what is being called the Magic Key program — a program that many are assuming will be taking the place of Disney’s shuttered Annual Pass Program. It appears that, possibly in response to the new program details being released, a popular Disneyland spot available only to Legacy Passholders is shutting down indefinitely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy