Ronald Lee 'Ron' Henke, 66, Holland

Ronald Lee “Ron” Henke, of Holland, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, with his loving wife by his side. Born on January 10, 1955, Ron attended school in Holland and graduated from Southridge High School in 1973. He was proud of both his Holland and Southridge educations, and would make sure you knew he was in the FIRST graduating class of Southridge High School. Ron remained a steadfast supporter of the Southridge Raiders and was a devoted Southridge Raider Booster Club member for his children’s teams - Boys' Basketball, Baseball, Football, Girls' Basketball, Volleyball, and Tennis.