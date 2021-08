Trace Adkins was not invited to Blake Shelton's recent wedding to Gwen Stefani, but in a humorous new interview, the country singer says he wouldn't have wanted to attend. After much public back-and-forth about which of their circle of famous friends might perform at the wedding, Shelton and Stefani ultimately opted to keep their ceremony on July 3, 2021, as private as possible to avoid a celebrity circus. They wed in a small ceremony in a private chapel on Shelton's ranch in Oklahoma, and the only other celebrity in attendance besides the bride and groom was The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony.