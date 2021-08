With the aim of offering users more privacy Facebook has rolled out the ability to opt in to secure your video and voice calls using end-to-end encryption. Unfortunately Facebook will not be enabling this option by default but allows Facebook Messenger users to enable it if so desired. Once Facebook Messenger calls are encrypted only the receiver and sender will be able to access the information within the video and voice calls. Following on from the rollout which is already provided Facebook’s WhatsApp and Messenger services with end-to-end encryption on personal texts messages sent by users. Also read : How to take a screenshot on iPhone or iPad.