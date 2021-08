DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, look on as the Dallas Mavericks take on the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Center on March 04, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)