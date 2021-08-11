FCEL Stock Is a Good Bet for Bargain Hunters Wanting to Buy the Dip

The need for cybersecurity has risen due to the fast pace of digitization and increasing remote-working mandates. These trends are rendering organizations even more vulnerable to cyberattacks. So, we believe fundamentally strong cybersecurity stocks Checkpoint Software (CHKP), McAfee (MCFE), and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) should witness substantial demand for their solutions. and that the recent dip in their share prices provides the perfect buying opportunity. Read on.Amid an accelerated pace of global, digital transformation, the number and severity of cyber frauds have risen significantly over the past year, resulting in significant losses for corporations worldwide. Furthermore, last month, the ransomware attack on nearly 200 companies in the U.S. pushed the government to strengthen its cybersecurity strategy. Consequently, the government has allocated approximately $2 billion for cybersecurity purposes in the Senate’s recently passed $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.