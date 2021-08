They Might Be Giants have announced the October 29, 2021 release date for their new album and remarkable accompanying art book, both aptly titled: BOOK. In anticipation of the new collection, the alternative rock legends have unleashed the explosive new single “I Can’t Remember the Dream” alongside a brand new video directed and edited by Alex Italics and starring Michael Dean. An undeniably catchy rocker, the robust track is strapped with intricate harmonies and TMBG’s signature dark, clever lyricism. The dance floor rocker is universally meaningful to the current ordeal the world has just endured. It is a reminder to embrace one’s dreams with appreciation for the escapism and inspiration they can offer in order to pull out of the mundane of everyday life.