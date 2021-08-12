Cancel
Barry County, MI

COVID Update - Barry & Eaton Counties now at "High" transmission levels

By WBCH - BEDHD news release
wbch.com
 6 days ago

As of Wednesday, 8-11-21, the CDC has updated the COVID-19 transmission level in both Barry and Eaton counties to "high", an increase from the previous level of "substantial". With this new level of COVID-19 spread, Barry Eaton District Health Department and CDC recommend that all individuals wear masks in indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, individuals who have been exposed to an individual known or suspected of having COVID-19 should be tested for COVID-19 3-5 days after exposure, regardless of vaccination status.

