Demolition Derby delivers hard hitting action

By bigfoot
bigfoot99.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Demolition Derby at the Carbon County Fair…. The only thing louder than the roar of the engines is the roar of the crowd. It’s true of every derby at the fair in Rawlins. This year was no different. An elbow-to-elbow crowd cheered on the slamming action Saturday, staged by Lonnie Pacheco. This was Pacheco’s first year as the promoter of the event, billed as the Rawtown Riot. He told Bigfoot 99 that the 33 drivers who signed up to put on a show for the crowd.

