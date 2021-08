After a successful launch, an Indian rocket of the type GSLV was unable to put a new type of earth observation satellite into orbit due to a technical anomaly. The Indian space agency ISRO has admitted this. The first two stages would have worked normally, but the ignition of the cryogenic upper stage then did not work: “The mission could not be completed as intended.” The start was the 14th of a GSLV and in the past there had been several problems at the beginning, but in the end there had only been successes.