Here's how to live stream the Perseid Meteor Shower tonight

The Perseids are the can't-miss stargazing event of the summer. Every year, there are two meteor showers to look out for if you're looking for a showstopper. The Geminids in December are regularly plentiful. And then there's the Perseids in August, which are gorgeous and often display the most meteors per hour of any shower during the year. These two are not always the showers that produce the most meteors, but it's often the case.