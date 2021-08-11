Cancel
Astronomy

Here's how to live stream the Perseid Meteor Shower tonight

By Sarah Medina
Time Out Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife on earth getting you down? Look up tonight and you might spot a pretty awesome celestial distraction: one of the brightest meteor showers of the year. The Perseids appear in the night’s sky at around the same time every year, peaking in mid-August. Created by debris from the Comet Swift-Tuttle, the Perseids all seem to come from the constellation Perseus, hence their name, and are known for being particularly colorful.

