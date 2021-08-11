Cancel
ICE to avoid arrest and deportation of undocumented victims of crime under new policy

By Geneva Sands
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Immigration and Customs Enforcement will avoid arresting or deporting undocumented immigrants who are victims of crime, except in exceptional circumstances, according to a new directive.

