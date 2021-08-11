ICE to avoid arrest and deportation of undocumented victims of crime under new policy

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that the agency will no longer deport illegal immigrants who are victims of crime. "This policy update facilitates victim cooperation with law enforcement, enhances ICE’s criminal investigative efforts, and promotes trust in ICE agents and officers enforcing our laws. It is ICE’s commitment to assist victims of crime regardless of their immigration status," said ICE Acting Director Tae Johnson of the updated policy in a press release Wednesday. "Through this approach, we minimize the fear of repercussions that enforcement decisions may have on the willingness and ability of noncitizen crime victims to contact law enforcement, participate in investigations and prosecutions, pursue justice, and seek benefits."